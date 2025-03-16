AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 4,167,726.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,716,000 after acquiring an additional 958,577 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

