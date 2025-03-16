AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$5,474,432.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 144,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$5,474,432.00.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.25. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$28.76 and a 52 week high of C$38.61.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on AltaGas

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.