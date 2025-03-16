Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

