Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.96 and its 200-day moving average is $296.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

