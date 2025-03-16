Amundi Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

