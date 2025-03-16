Amundi Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amundi lessened its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. CubeSmart has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

