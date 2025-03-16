Amundi Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Amundi trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $61.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

