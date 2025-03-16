Amundi Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Amundi cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

