Amundi Purchases 14,998 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Amundi boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 66,100.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

