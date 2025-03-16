Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $102.88

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.88.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

