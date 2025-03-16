Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.95.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
