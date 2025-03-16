Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 218.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 831,663 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 466.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,652 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

