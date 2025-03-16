Ascent Capital Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

