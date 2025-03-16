Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 53.2% in February

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.53.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.