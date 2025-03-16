Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 53.2% in February

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.53.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

