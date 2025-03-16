Associated Banc Corp Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.