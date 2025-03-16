Associated Banc Corp Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $275.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

