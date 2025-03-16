Associated Banc Corp Sells 641 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.05 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

