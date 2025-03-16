Atala Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the period.

RMI opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

