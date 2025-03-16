Atala Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 275 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $113.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.