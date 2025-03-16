Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

