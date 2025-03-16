Avalon Trust Co Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

