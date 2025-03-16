Avalon Trust Co Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total transaction of $474,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,240.54. The trade was a 50.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $291.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.54 and a 200-day moving average of $307.90. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

