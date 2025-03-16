Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,725 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 46.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 242.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 301.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cintas by 312.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Shares of CTAS opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.89 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

