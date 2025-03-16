Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.20. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 21,489 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.63.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.
