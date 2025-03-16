Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.20. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 21,489 shares trading hands.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.63.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Aytu BioPharma accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 8.15% of Aytu BioPharma worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

