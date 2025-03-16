Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRFH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 14,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,928. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

