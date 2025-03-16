Best Financial Stocks To Consider – March 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and D-Wave Quantum are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate within the financial services industry, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the financial sector, which plays a crucial role in supporting economic activity by facilitating transactions, credit distribution, and risk management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 91,672,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,480,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $685.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.21. 5,771,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded up $7.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 260,099,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12.

