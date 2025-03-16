BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,211. BGSF has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that BGSF will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BGSF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

