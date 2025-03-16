Blockchain Stocks To Research – March 13th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Globant, Core Scientific, Bitfarms, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development or application of blockchain technology. These companies may provide blockchain infrastructure, offer related services, or integrate blockchain systems into their business operations, giving investors indirect exposure to the growth of decentralized technologies. As a result, investing in blockchain stocks can carry higher volatility due to the emerging nature of the technology and evolving regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 5,595,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,103,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 6,162,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,507,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429,520. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 4.36.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 220,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,519. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average of $206.20. Globant has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768,140. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 6.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 16,325,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,909,398. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $544.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 1,699,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

