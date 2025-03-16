Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,218,000 after purchasing an additional 348,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,263.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 304,707 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,535,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -14.07%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

