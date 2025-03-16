Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,735,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,326,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Credicorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Credicorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,089,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

