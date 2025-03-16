Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,966,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 934,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 875,128 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 499,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.