British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

