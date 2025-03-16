Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $86.50

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,909,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $106,492,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

