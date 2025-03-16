Brokerages Set Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Target Price at $9.50

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.33. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -144.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $7,300,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

