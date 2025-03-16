Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $533.75

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $533.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $11,226,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $415.30 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $548.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.