Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as low as C$4.88. Brompton Energy Split shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 1,504 shares trading hands.

Brompton Energy Split Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.78 million and a P/E ratio of -71.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.23.

Get Brompton Energy Split alerts:

Brompton Energy Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Brompton Energy Split’s payout ratio is -1,449.28%.

About Brompton Energy Split

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large¿capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Energy Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Energy Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.