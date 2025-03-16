Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 756,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of BFRG stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 135,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

About Bullfrog AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bullfrog AI by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.