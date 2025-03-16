Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 756,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bullfrog AI Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of BFRG stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 135,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
