Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 485

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 485 ($6.27) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.34) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.17) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442 ($5.72).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 350.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.38. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 261.80 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

