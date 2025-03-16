Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Susan Rimmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$93,140.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$80.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$64.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.50. The company has a market cap of C$75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

