Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $197.39 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.