CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

CBFV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $111,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,414 shares in the company, valued at $359,541. This trade represents a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $941,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

