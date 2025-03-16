CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,030,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,264 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $66.16 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.