CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 197 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $46,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

