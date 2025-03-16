Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 762,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 186,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,735. The company has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,124,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

