Centurion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,929,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

