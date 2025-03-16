Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

