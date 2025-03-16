Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Director Acquires $166,375.00 in Stock

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

