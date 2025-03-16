China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,512,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 3,499,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,284.3 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.