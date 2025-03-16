China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,512,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 3,499,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,284.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

