Choate Investment Advisors Has $14.72 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

IWF opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.68 and its 200-day moving average is $391.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.