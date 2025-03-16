Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CINF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $145.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.